Vigilare Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in American Tower by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in American Tower by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Tower by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $244.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.39 and its 200 day moving average is $229.82. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

