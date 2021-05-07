Spreng Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

MO traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $49.78. 63,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,893,772. The stock has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a PE ratio of 137.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

