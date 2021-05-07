Spreng Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,846. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUN. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

