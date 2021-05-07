Barclays Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $146.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Barclays from $139.00 to $146.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.33.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $156.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.53 and its 200 day moving average is $127.43. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $157.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after buying an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,945,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

