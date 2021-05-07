PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $175.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.13.

PPG stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.55. 5,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,295. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $180.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after buying an additional 1,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

