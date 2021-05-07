Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,678. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average is $75.23. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,219.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $85.53.

Get Sysco alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.