Capital Planning Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AON by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 64,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AON by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.27.

AON stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,275. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $177.21 and a 12 month high of $257.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.52 and its 200-day moving average is $216.66.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.25%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

