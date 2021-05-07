Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $9.16 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $109.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average is $92.91. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $210.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

