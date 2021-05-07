Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000.

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,899. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

