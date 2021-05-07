Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives $148.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NYSE:RS traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $174.72. 2,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.71.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

