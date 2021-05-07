Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $363.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Deckers have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company’s focus on expanding brand assortments, introducing more innovative lines of products, targeting consumers digitally and optimizing omni-channel distribution have been contributing to its upbeat performance. This is evident from its sturdy third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Both top and the bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved from the year-ago period. Strength in the brands and direct-to-consumer platform along with positive impacts of the solid execution of its strategy further drove results. Although management did not issue any outlook given the volatile economic landscape with respect to COVID-19, contributions from the direct-to-consumer business and HOKA ONE ONE brand are likely to continue in the fiscal year.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.81.

DECK traded up $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.89. 3,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,419. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.06. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $128.92 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

