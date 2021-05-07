Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Performance Food Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,977. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

