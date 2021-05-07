DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $151.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.13.

NYSE DTE traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.60. 7,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,813. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

