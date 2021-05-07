Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:COMP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.83. 1,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,607. Compass has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

