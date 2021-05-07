Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives $56.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after acquiring an additional 527,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.81. 711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

