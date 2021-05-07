Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 497,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,750. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

