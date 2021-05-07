Barclays Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $300.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,348. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.83 and a 200-day moving average of $231.15. Danaher has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $260.37. The stock has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 107,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Danaher by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

