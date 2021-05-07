Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $130.00 at Loop Capital

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.11.

LOGI traded up $2.92 on Monday, reaching $114.79. 10,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,799. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $120.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.95.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter worth $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 39.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 135,320 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 40.4% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 22,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

