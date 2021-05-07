Brokerages Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.31). Express posted earnings of ($1.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $430.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.61 million. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Express by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 1,060,131 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Express in the first quarter valued at $1,447,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Express in the first quarter valued at $1,015,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Express in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Express in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Express stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,935,639. The firm has a market cap of $224.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Express has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

