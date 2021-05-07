$0.54 EPS Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.52. RE/MAX reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in RE/MAX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $37.12. 76,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,125. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $689.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 1.55. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

