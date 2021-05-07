Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Ceridian HCM stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,055. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.