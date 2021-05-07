Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.00.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,437. Stryker has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.17 and its 200 day moving average is $238.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,698,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Stryker by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.