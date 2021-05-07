Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

CCI stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after buying an additional 570,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,561,000 after acquiring an additional 421,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

