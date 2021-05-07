Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Republic Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.740-3.790 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.74-3.79 EPS.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.86. 2,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $112.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

