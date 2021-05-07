Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.31. 764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.72.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $37,587.81. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,419 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,100.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $776,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,917,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,427 shares of company stock worth $15,858,317 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,643,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.