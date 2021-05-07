Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $117.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.61.

Shares of CM stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $107.52. 4,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $107.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 732,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,520,000 after acquiring an additional 105,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 90,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.