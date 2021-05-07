Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Receives €13.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.91 ($15.19).

ORA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of EPA ORA traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €10.49 ($12.35). The company had a trading volume of 5,683,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.59). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.03.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

