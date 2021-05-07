Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.03. 3,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,180. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Chegg by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

