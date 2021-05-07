Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%.

NASDAQ PXLW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.55. 25,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. Pixelworks has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $185.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.21.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $128,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

