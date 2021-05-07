Mizuho Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $400.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RNG. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.26.

RNG traded up $5.95 on Wednesday, hitting $267.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.81. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.43 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,852 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.13, for a total value of $2,878,730.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,723,678.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,956,540. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,658,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

