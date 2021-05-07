BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Releases Earnings Results

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%.
Shares of TCPC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $841.67 million, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.53%.
BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.
