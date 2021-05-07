BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Releases Earnings Results

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

Shares of TCPC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $841.67 million, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.