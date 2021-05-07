Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $75.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lyft by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 902,775 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 157,783 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lyft by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

