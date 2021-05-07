Credit Suisse Group Upgrades iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) to Neutral

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.50. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. New Street Research raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

IQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 188,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,916,320. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iQIYI by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 176,795 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iQIYI by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in iQIYI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $70,264,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $1,104,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

