Benchmark Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $315.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $295.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $289.22. 3,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $157.48 and a fifty-two week high of $291.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

