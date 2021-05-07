Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 43,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,594,971 shares.The stock last traded at $5.85 and had previously closed at $5.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on SVM. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

