Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.40.

TPR traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 101,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,032. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

