1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.
According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “
Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $572,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,992,686.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,460 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth about $199,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
