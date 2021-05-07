Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Gap Down to $32.48

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.48, but opened at $31.35. Construction Partners shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 15,980 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

