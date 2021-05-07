ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.68 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.ITT also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,490. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24. ITT has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $98.37.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

