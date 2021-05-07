K21 (K21) Price Hits $4.85 on Exchanges

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, K21 has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for about $4.85 or 0.00008456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a total market cap of $21.49 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00086380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00065205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.00 or 0.00810572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00102500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,101.75 or 0.08893291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About K21

K21 (K21) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,430,714 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

