Mirrored ProShares VIX Achieves Market Cap of $30.52 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for approximately $7.93 or 0.00013824 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $30.52 million and approximately $767,505.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00074043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.33 or 0.00267289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $666.25 or 0.01161387 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00030775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.40 or 0.00762469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,092.17 or 0.99522119 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,848,486 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mVIXYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.