Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $6.37

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $5.72. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 2,109 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $462.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.73.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $553.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 314.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

