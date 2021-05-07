Domtar (TSE:UFS) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Domtar to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Domtar to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of Domtar stock traded down C$0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting C$58.47. 11,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of C$25.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.20.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. Analysts predict that Domtar will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

