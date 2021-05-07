Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,395. The firm has a market cap of $578.41 million, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

