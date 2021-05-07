Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital increased their price target on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CSFB increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.78.

Shares of IMO traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$37.65. 265,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.64 billion and a PE ratio of -21.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.44. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$38.26.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

