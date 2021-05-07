Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital increased their price target on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CSFB increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.78.
Shares of IMO traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$37.65. 265,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.64 billion and a PE ratio of -21.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.44. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$38.26.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
