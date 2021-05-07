Analysts Offer Predictions for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. 8,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,579. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.29. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

