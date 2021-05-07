Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Downgraded to Underperform at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was downgraded by CIBC to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.40.
Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down C$3.70 on Friday, reaching C$8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,221. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.26 and a 1 year high of C$19.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.95.
In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 in the last 90 days.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
