Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Downgraded to Underperform at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was downgraded by CIBC to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.40.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down C$3.70 on Friday, reaching C$8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,221. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.26 and a 1 year high of C$19.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.95.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 2.5999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 in the last 90 days.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.