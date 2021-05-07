Spreng Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,892 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,643,000 after purchasing an additional 492,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.17. 638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,422. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average of $92.51. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.