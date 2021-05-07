Exeter Financial LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $388.04. 241,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,567. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.10 and a 200 day moving average of $349.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.