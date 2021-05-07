Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $222.14. 1,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,781. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.51 and its 200-day moving average is $200.79.

